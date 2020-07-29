The New Mutants: top or flop? That's why Xavier and Tempesta won't be in the movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After years of experiments and trilogies, the mutant franchise has reached its most recent chapter The New Mutants. Now the director Josh Boone reveals that in the initial plans the professor Xavier and even Tempesta had to be in the film, but the previous flops would have convinced the producers to change course.

The reasons are to be found in X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), set between the apocalyptic future of the machines and 1983: the second chapter of the trilogy of origins with Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy he had argued precisely for time travel, so much so that with the subsequent Dark Phoenix (2019), the story was set in the very present. The temporal experiment would have the franchise burned to the point that Boone would have been forced to cut every bridge with the canonical chapters.

"They wanted it to be different from the other films", explains Boone. "They asked us for one clear division from the X-Men, even if it is set in the same universe. In the first drafts the story had to be set in the same timeline as (X-Men 🙂 Apocalypse, i.e. in the 80s. Originally, Professor X and Storm were expected to appear in the film, the latter in the role of Alice Braga, (interpreter of Dr. Cecilia Reyes, able to create protective barriers around her, ed.)

"Over the months the directives of the new producers arrived they didn't want another X-Men movie to be set in the past… as if that was the reason why Apocalypse was not well received by critics. So we had to rewrite it to make it set in the present or, at the very least, in a hazy historical moment, since nobody knew yet how the story would end since Dark Phoenix had not yet come out. "

The New Mutants has in fact changed the flag several times and, precisely because of the age-old screenwriting and production phase, it has had to adapt in the course of work to the other films of the saga. Only a few days ago the clear separation between The New Mutants and MCU had been announced and, in the event that it proves to be a success, the Disney she may be interested in producing a new superhero trilogy focused on Anya Taylor-Joy.