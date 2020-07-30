The New Mutants, the streaming movie? Josh Boone is in favor but he knows it won't happen

Share it:

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, the director and screenwriter Josh Boone (Blame the Stars) has had the opportunity to return to talk about his problematic, postponed and expected The New Mutants, explaining how his one and only hope, at the moment, is that the public can finally see him.

This according to the filmmaker means that the fact that it can arrive in the room, on the big screen, or streaming on Disney + "he doesn't care at all"because the only thing that matters is that the cinecomic can finally be seen by fans and by those who have waited for him for so many years. These are his words:

"Obviously my first choice is that of the room. If we manage to get him out to the cinema, we will earn a lot. But if Disney came to me and revealed that I had decided to distribute the film via streaming on Disney +, then I would have no objection and it would be equally fantastic. The important thing is that everyone can see it. This is what matters most ".

However, the problem of streaming doesn't worry much about Boone, who instead explained to Collider's microphones why, despite not being against, The New Mutants will not arrive on the major platform: "When you sign a contract to direct a film, you tend to do so with the guarantee of a movie release, so you should first extend or settle the contract for a digital release. We would obviously like people to see the film in the cinema, but unfortunately it is necessary to wait for the right moment to release it ".

We leave you with the spectacular opening sequence of The New Mutants.