The New Mutants, the review of the cinecomic with Anya Taylor-Joy

Danielle Moonstar (Blue Hunt) suddenly wakes up in a hospital bed. What has been described as a Category 5 Tornado has wiped out his reservoir and killed his entire family, leaving her alone. He is in a private medical center specializing in the detection and control of young mutants; a place of recovery from the traumas triggered by the onset of the first powers given by the X gene. Dani is in fact a mutant but she is not yet clear about her power, reason that prompted the Doctor Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) to intervene and lock her up in this protected space where the new mutants can discover and accept their diversity without hurting others, to be subsequently transferred to a more adequate structure where they can grow and study together with their fellow men.

Together with her other four boys: Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams), Illyana Rasputin (Anya Taylor-Joy), Samuel Guthrie (Charlie Heaton), Roberto da Costa (Henry Zaga). Between group therapies and under constant supervision of Reyes, this group of broken young people will have to learn to know and trust each other, facing the demons of everyone’s past to hope for a better future, far from the center, carefree, happy and mutant, especially free.

Someone teleported to the cuckoo’s nest

Due to the many postponements that delayed its release for over two years, the cinecomic written and directed by Josh Boone has earned the nickname of “cursed movie”, even if it would be better to say unfortunate. Produced and shot while Fox was under the auspices of the Disney acquisition, The New Mutants is a project born from promising intentions of thematic and conceptual diversification ofX-Men Cinematic Universe, which however he has not been able to overcome the great obstacle of merging with the Mickey Mouse House, ending up in a distribution limbo resulting from the cold welcome given to him by Fox garments.

There have been no reshoots and there has been no substantial change to the feature film compared to the first and rejected version, which is the same that we can finally see in the room after so much waiting and curiosity. And our truth is that The New Mutants deserved more care and attention, being an idea with enormous potential exploited and unfortunately developed with extreme superficiality. Coming from world of young adults with Fault of the Stars, director Josh Boone has indeed combined these of his teen drama vibes with the typical sensibilities of the psychological thriller, creating a kind of Someone flew over the cuckoo’s nest without particular ambitions, with all the distance that can exist between a film milestone and a cinecomic Fox tombstone. By adhering to a certain transpositional – at least intentional – fidelity of the saga of the Bear Demon by Chris Claremont and Bob McLeod, Boone combined this story of anguish, unrest, fear and corruption a a therapeutic and isolationist cinematic idea, setting the whole story within the walls of Reyes’ psychiatric hospital and concentrating the narrative efforts on the protagonists.

Spectacularity, lightness and fun seem to be not welcome guests in The New Mutants, which despite having no particular ambitions he wants to take himself tremendously seriously in his psychoanalytic will of these somewhat broken and somewhat damned characters, each with a personal drama to relive and face. A minute group of misfits between Misfits and Ken Kasey which, however, moves inside an empty shell, terribly superficial both in the concept of direction (dull, flat, never virtuous, never sought after) and too shredded on the mounting side, where there is no particular care for the rhythm of the narrative and there is an evident rehash (six-handed editing is never a good choice).

Difficult to want to hurt the five protagonists, however, who in their own way do everything to give a bit of character and interpretative verve to the characters. The best in the field are Charlie Heaton and Maisie Williams, but also Anya Taylor-Joy is doing well in the role of the madman Magician, perhaps declined on screen with an excessive thread of enthusiasm and speck but with the most thrilling moments ever of a film that certainly does not live to surprise the viewer on the action side.

Interesting then as Boone you directly quote Buffy the Vampire Slayer twice in his film, which perhaps wanted to be a sort of ideal spiritual revival of those themes and that fun, to which unfortunately The New Mutants can only aspire. There are nightmares, in the unfortunate cinecomic, which however strongly recall the creature of Josh Whedon without being able to approach it.

Danielle Moonstar dice: “There are two bears, one good and one bad. What dominates is the same one you choose to feed“. In his cinematic naivety, Unfortunately, Boone chose the unrecognized bear, the slothful one, guilty of too much indulgence and unable to effectively transform a promising intuition on screen into a product of great appeal and bite. What intrigues us now is what could have been, how this saga could have evolved out of its original concept, no longer trapped in a single scenario, free to roam elsewhere. We may never find out, but maybe, looking at the final result of The New Mutants, it’s even better this way. That it only takes a moment to feed the wrong bear.