The New Mutants, the cast points out parallels with the Coronavirus pandemic

The cast of The New Mutants said that the spin-off of the X-Men franchise that tells of a group of teenagers with superhuman powers trapped inside a structure has disturbing parallels with the Coronavirus pandemic that hit the world in 2020. just the stars of the film.

“I think people will connect to the characters’ feelings more than ever.” Alice Braga said.

“I never thought about it before but now it makes perfect sense. I feel like the movie should come out now” echoed Anya Taylor-Joy, one of the stars of Josh Boone’s film.

The New Mutants was shot from mid to late 2017, and was initially expected in theaters in April 2018, before a series of hitches delayed everything until 2020. The film was scheduled for last April 3 but the Coronavirus pandemic has further postponed its release.

Now the date is August 28th, a few days before Christopher Nolan’s Tenet hits theaters. In fact, this is the first major film to be released in the US after the lockdown.

“That’s why the universe made this movie wait so long. It was because it knew we had to wait for a moment when no one could leave their home. I mean, we went to tell the story of a group of kids trapped inside this one. institution and then Henry and I went to work on a pandemic show (The Stand) “.

On Everyeye you will find the new trailer for The New Mutants and an in-depth study on the mental illness of Gene X.