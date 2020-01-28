General News

 The New Mutants share a new promotional image in reference to Magik

January 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
Promotional image of the New Mutants (2020)

The Twitter account dedicated to the film "The New Mutants" It is updated with a new image that in principle could not show absolutely anything, but that are of those images that make fans crazy about the possible hidden messages they may have. It is a plan to one of the rooms of the center in which the mutant protagonists of the adventure are enclosed.

The first reference is that the tweet in which it is shared is written in Russian, which seems a clear reference to Illyana Rasputin / Magik, as she was born in Russia. The message itself can be translated by something like "I wanted to believe in something so much" New promotional image of #LosNuevosMutantes seems to leave us a clear reference to #Magik next to the phrase in Russian "I really wanted to believe in something", which we assume is a phrase that the mutant would say. On the wall we can also see what looks like silhouettes of buildings and towers that we assume are also a reference to limbo, of which Magik has been ruler in the comics.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

