         'The new mutants' resurfaces with another trailer: the forgotten spin-off of the X-Men saga has a new release date in cinemas

Finally there are official news about 'The new mutants' ('The New Mutants'). 20th Century Fox has launched a new trailer of the spin-off of the saga 'X-Men', initially scheduled for spring 2018. This was indicated by the first preview of the film, which now presents its final release date in cinemas: April 3, 2020 (On the 17th of the same month he will arrive in Spain).

More mutants, late

That is to say, Two years later. Thus ends the uncertainty about a production that generated a lot of interest among fans but that seems already faded by the passage of time, declarations of disappointment of its stars, delays of dates, rumors and news about last minute changes due to the sale of Fox to Disney … It is possible that there is hardly any left morbid curiosity to discover what's wrong with everything in this not to have released it before.

Unless the trailer manages to captivate again with a proposal that promises to offer something different to the franchise. The official synopsis tells us that the film tells the story of 'The New Mutants', a team of young heroes with special abilities, composed of the first graduates of the school of Charles Xavier.

However, what the progress shows reminiscent of 'Glass'; the protagonists locked in a psychiatric hospital, which is actually a prison specially designed for them, are forced to use their powers and collaborate with each other to try to flee. The mixture of horror, science fiction and action can be fun …

Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga and Alice Braga lead the cast, while the staging is in charge of Josh Boone, director of 'A winter on the beach' ('Stuck in Love') and 'Under the same star' ('The Fault in our Stars').