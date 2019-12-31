Entertainment

The New Mutants premieres trailer on April 3

December 31, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

After going through enough hardships it seems that The New Mutants is ready to be seen again and now with an eye on a premiere for April 17, 2020 that should not be delayed again.

Josh Boone, director of this horror film with Marvel characters produced by Fox, shared good news on his Instagram profile. Next Monday, January 3, we will finally see how a tape has been that has gone through severe reshoots and has been bordering on cancellation for a long time.

The film was announced four years ago and has had to go through a lot until the moment we are now. Recently a rumor assured that Disney had approved the current finish and that we have a trailer so close seems to confirm that it has been. It is possible that Marvel Studios has lent its equipment to finish off the project.

READ:  Natanael Cano debuts # 1 on the Latin chart of Apple Music

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.