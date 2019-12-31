The New Mutants premieres trailer on April 3

Share it:

After going through enough hardships it seems that The New Mutants is ready to be seen again and now with an eye on a premiere for April 17, 2020 that should not be delayed again.

Josh Boone, director of this horror film with Marvel characters produced by Fox, shared good news on his Instagram profile. Next Monday, January 3, we will finally see how a tape has been that has gone through severe reshoots and has been bordering on cancellation for a long time.

The film was announced four years ago and has had to go through a lot until the moment we are now. Recently a rumor assured that Disney had approved the current finish and that we have a trailer so close seems to confirm that it has been. It is possible that Marvel Studios has lent its equipment to finish off the project.