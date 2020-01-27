'The New Mutants' Poster – New Marvel Poster

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'The New Mutants' has been one of the most vilified tapes of recent years. After suffering many delays, we already thought we would never see it, but it seems that the film will finally be released this year. Now, after giving us his new trailer recently, we have among us your new (and great) poster, which has just launched to celebrate its official (and hopefully final) release date.

Marvel studios

In this poster we can see the five members of the main cast with overlapping skeletons in the form of a title, making it clear that it is one of the most terrifying comic films to date. 'The New Mutants' pretend to give us a turn within the superhero genre, focusing it more towards terror, since the film is about five young mutants who have just discovered their abilities, being locked in secret facilities against their will, where they will have to fight to escape their past and save themselves. A synopsis that reminds us of 'Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Warriors of the Dream', tape that we would not mind seeing a certain resemblance in this new installment of the 'X-Men'.

‘The new mutants’Has been directed by Josh Boone, director of the teenage drama 'Under the same star', and stars Maisie Williams ('Game of Thrones'), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers in 'Stranger Things'), Anya Taylor-Joy (protagonist of 'Multiple'), Antonio Banderas and Henry Zaga (Brad in 'For Thirteen Reasons').

The film will premiere on April 8.