The New Mutants of Marvel and Fox returns with a terrifying trailer

The new mutants (The new mutants), the last film of the mutants of Marvel in charge of Fox and now in the hands of Marvel studios after the billionaire purchase of Disney, returns to the present with a new and terrifying trailer next to the release date in cinemas, set for the next April 3, 2020 in the United States and the 17 of the same month in Spain.

Premiere in Spain on April 17

Thus, and after two years of delays and doubts about the future of the project, The New Mutants will finally be released in theaters, a film that adapts Marvel's homonymous comics and presents us with a group of young mutants who must survive the supernatural threat in a kind of asylum.

And it is that after the purchase of Fox by Disney, the future of The New Mutants seemed truly uncertain, especially after the declaring statements of its protagonists, the dance of dates, numerous reshoots and other setbacks. Be that as it may, Marvel Studios has finally given its approval to the production, but not before discarding any connection with the previous mutant universe of Fox.

This time we are facing a movie closer to horror than to action typical of superheroes, with key names in their cast as Maise williams (Game of Thrones) or Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), along with other actors and actresses such as Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga or Alice Braga, all of them under the direction of Josh Boone.

The new mutants premiered in Spain next April 17th, two weeks after its premiere in theaters in the United States. Recall that other Fox franchises like Deadpool They are already underway at Marvel Studios, another of the mutant brands recently acquired by Disney.

Source | Fox Spain