The New Mutants, new postponement in sight for the unfortunate Marvel movie?

Needless to hide it, we are going to raise the white flag too: keep track of the slippages of The New Mutants it is becoming a titanic feat as well as, of course, an excuse for easy irony about one of the most unfortunate Marvel films ever.

The film with Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy was postponed four times: initially scheduled for April 13, 2018, the launch window of The New Mutants has been postponed to February 22, 2019, then to August 2, 2019, then to April 22, 2020 and, after a period of uncertainty due to the coronavirus, to August 28 this year.

Do you think it ended here? We wouldn't be so sure. Although no official news has arrived, a Reddit user has pointed out how a large Thai film chain has currently set the release of The New Mutants for the next September 3.

Of course, it remains to be seen if it is not a simple oversight and possibly if it is not a valid decision for the Asian market only, but given the precedents, it definitely seems the case for keep an eye on the situation! In recent days, meanwhile, it was speculated that The New Mutants could be postponed due to Tenet; in the meantime, however, we trick the wait with the new trailer of The New Mutants.