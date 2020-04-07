 The New Mutants may not be able to launch on Disney + or Hulu

Share it:

The new release schedule of Marvel Studios completely omitted the Disney + series but especially the already frequently delayed – for many already damn – movie "The New Mutants". This lack of news made us suspect a possible launch of the latest Fox mutant film on Disney + (or Hulu if it is not in accordance with the type of content on the other platform), as we mentioned in our last podcast, but as you have sent us on the comments, legally there could be problems for it, and that is what we have investigated.

The subject of the contracts is never entirely clear, but it seems that in the case of the United States, it is HBO who has the rights to broadcast the 20th Century Fox films, and consequently, the rights to the X-Men films. Precisely for this, the film "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" It launched last month in the United States on HBO and not on Disney +.

The agreement between 20th Century Fox and HBO was signed about eight years ago, and it would remain in effect after the purchase of Fox by television. Thus, HBO still has the premium television rights to all 20th Century Fox movies., as it has been happening for the last 30 years. This agreement runs until 2022, at which time Disney is expected to bring Fox movies to its own platform. That he was president and CEO of HBO until this past February was very convinced that this would happen:

You don't have to be a genius to assume that Bob (Iger), the president and CEO of Disney, will return those Fox movies to the Disney company, says former HBO CEO Richard Plepler in 2018. But there are other ways to skin the cat from the movie, and we will.

He would think of other VOD alternatives for the launch of the film, since apparently the agreement would not affect in the event of a digital sale / rental on platforms such as iTunes, Vudu or Amazon, but then another added complexity arises that we do not know how easy could be circumvented, and is a legal obligation to premiere in theaters.

At the time of the Fox acquisition, Disney contractually promised to release all Fox movies that were currently finished or post-production. in theaters. It is said that perhaps it would be possible to avoid that theatrical release but renegotiations would have to be entered into with the director and the actors, and it is not very clear that this is so. Possibly this is due to the fact that some of them have a variable remuneration based on the box office in the movie theaters, a standard clause in the industry.

In short, either it opens in theaters or a new agreement is signed with the director and actors where they all agree that it will not be released on the big screen. And after that, they would still not be able to offer the film to Disney + in the United States until 2022.

