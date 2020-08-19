Entertainment

The New Mutants: Magik's sensational transformation in the new trailer

August 19, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Long awaited and perpetually postponed, it seems the only way to get close to The New Mutants and through the numerous trailers distributed by 20th Century Studios. Just a few minutes ago the new generation of mutants returned to show themselves more daring than ever, revealing the transformation of Anya Taylor-Joy's Magik.

After the exciting preview of the powers of Demon Bear and Cannonball, the new trailer shows us Illyana Raspuntin, aka Magik, during the summoning of her fearsome Soulsword that he will use to oppose his owndemonic bear by Danielle Moonstar / Mirage, played by the actress Blue Hunt. Here is a little gem: seeing first the trailer in the player above and then the one indicated at the link (a few lines above) it is almost possible to reconstruct the fight between the two mutants!

Here then is the jokes "It's Magic. So am I" heard in many of the trailers distributed become more concrete with the materialization ofgolden weapon capable of amplifying and channeling the mutant's powers. To find out more details on Magik's powers, we suggest you also take a look at the previous trailer for The New Mutants.

READ:  The New Mutants, the streaming movie? Josh Boone is in favor but he knows it won't happen

Meanwhile, the release date of the film finally seems to be approaching and the latest IMAX poster of The New Mutants seems to confirm theappointment in the hall on 28 August, but only in some countries: is it the right time?

