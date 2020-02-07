'The new mutants', inspired by Wes Craven's films

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Who would have thought that 'The New Mutants Could it be the beginning of a new trilogy? This vilified and dark spin-off of the 'X-Men' He seemed destined to never see the light, a punishment he seems to have managed to get out of. Two months before its release, new data about the film just saw the light, such as an interview with the co-writer and director Josh Boone with Collider of 2017, full of exciting data.

The main one is all the influences that Boone has had for this supernatural horror movie, highlighting Wes Craven's first tapes, 'The glow' and even 'Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Warriors of the Dream'.

"I would say that the biggest influences for this movie were 'Someone flew over the cuckoo's nest', 'The Shining' and 'Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Warriors of the Dream'. I love that third installment, although I also love loved the first 'Nightmare' ".

Of course, as exciting as this sounds, we must keep in mind that these comments were made in 2017, long before Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and all its assets, which means there is a great chance that Boone’s creative vision has changed, or at least been modified, at Disney’s request. But if we have something clear, it is that Josh Boone and his team wanted to make a supernatural horror movie, so we can't wait to see her anymore.

'The new mutants' will hit theaters on April 3.