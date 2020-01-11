 The New Mutants, inside or outside the UCM?

Share it:

This morning a certain movement has been raised on how the film fits "The New Mutants" inside of continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A couple of years ago, the situation was clear, it was part of the same universe of X-Men movies that Fox was creating. In fact, the movie had certain references that linked it directly to the other X-Men movies. However, the situation changed when last year the purchase of the giant Walt Disney of Fox's assets was formalized, thereby allowing Marvel Studios (which is part of the Disney group) to use the characters Fox had in his possession ( mainly mutants and Fantastic Four).

The universe of Fox's X-Men movies seems to end with "X-Men: Dark Phoenix", which was a 100% Fox movie, although Disney ended up distributing it. The delay of the release date of "The New Mutants" has generated certain has begun to raise doubts about how it will fit within the UCM. Although at first it was thought that it would remain as part of the mutant Fox universe, not long ago we knew that Marvel Studios had gotten into production, and, for example, they had removed those references that connected it with the rest of previous films from the X-Men. Given this change, the reading was made that it would move in a different universe, not being part of the universe of X-Men films or UCM, that is, in a kind of limbo.

However, as we said, in the last hours there has been a stir because the Disney D23 event page He made a publication with a series of trailers that we could not miss, and among them was the second trailer of "The New Mutants", next to a brief description that placed her directly as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which, for a few hours, has generated a lot of excitement on the part of the fans, because we could be before the debut of the mutants in the UCM. At this point, the web has been updated and there is no trace of that information. Possibly because everything is due to a simple confusion.

The truth is there is not the slightest clue that invites us to think that "The New Mutants" It is part of the continuity of UCM. It is true that they can always give us a last minute surprise, but this week's new trailer does not include the usual Marvel Studios logo, and Kevin Feige has never made any reference to the film, completely ignoring it as if it did not exist, without listing it not in their Phase Four plans. In case it was part of the UCM they would not have much trouble announcing it as such, because in fact it would help a lot to promote the film. Therefore, logic invites us to think that it will remain a completely independent film to all others.