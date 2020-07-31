The New Mutants: horror takes over in the new, monstrous trailer

Share it:

The first week, the extravagant (and hopefully last) edition of the Comic-Con Home, in which producers, actors and broadcasters have unveiled many news on current and future productions. Among them also the debated The New Mutants, a spin-off film on mutants that is shown in these new and amazing images.

The trailer, which you will find in the player above, catapults us almost immediately into themore brutal and brutal horror, the one in which we are afraid even to take a step: among disturbing beings with sharp teeth and without eyes, with an unusual bone structure and ready for everyone to kill, and devastating powers nothing and nobody seems to be safe.

Below is also the new and more in-depth synopsis of the film also revealed at the virtual convention:

"In this terrifying action film based on series a Marvel comics, five young people who manifest supernatural powers are taken to a secret facility to undergo experiments which, as they are told, will deprive them of their powers by making them normal and protecting them from themselves. In the group there will be Danielle Moonstar, aka Mirage (Blu Hunt), which creates illusions from the fears of others; Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams), which turns into Wolfsbane, the werewolf; Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton), which, like Cannonball, can fly at supersonic speeds while protecting itself with a force field; Roberto da Costa, alias Sunspot (Henry Zaga), which absorbs and channels solar energy, and Illyana Rasputin, alias Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy).

Colossus' younger sister, Magik can summon and wear as she likes in an armor and wield a sword of the soul that amplifies her multiple superhuman and psychic abilities. Invited by Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) to share their stories about when their powers first manifested, the five "patients" come to understand that they belong to a class of people called mutants, historically marginalized and feared. As they relive their origin stories, their memories seem to turn into terrifying realities.

Soon they wonder about what is real and what is not and it becomes clear that the institution in which they led them is not what it seems. Now the question is: why are they held captive? And who is trying to destroy them? The tension and horror grow every moment of this thrilling story, directed by Josh Boone and co-written by Boone and Knate Lee. "