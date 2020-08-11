The New Mutants, here is the new official spot with the unedited scenes of the "leak"

Share it:

Despite the denial of the Disney spokesmen, the alleged video leak of The New Mutants caused a lot of discussion for the presence of dialogues and additional scenes never used in promotional materials published earlier, and now the mystery seems to be finally solved.

As reported by MCU Cosmic, in fact, the images in question have emerged on the net in these hours through a new one spot broadcast by 20th Century Studios Taiwan, where the film is expected to debut regularly on August 27. At this point, therefore, it is possible that this material ended up in the hands of someone who used it to make the fake Disney + Australia trailer.

Meanwhile, a new teaser of The New Mutants has confirmed the release date scheduled for August 28th in the United States, while we still have no news on the Italian release, which that week will host the debut of the expected one Tenet by Christopher Nolan.

Directed by Josh Boone on a script co-written by the director and Knate Lee, we recall, the film sees in the cast the presence of Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga. In recent days, 20th Century Studios has released a video to present Magik's powers.