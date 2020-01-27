 The New Mutants have a "very unique" tone, according to Anya Taylor-Joy

Share it:

A few months after "The New Mutants" premiering in cinemas, the Digital Spy media is dedicating itself to dust the interviews it did at the time to the distribution of the film. These statements that we bring here were produced during a visit to the shooting set back in 2017.

One of the interviewed is the actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays the plays Colossus sister, to Illyana Rasputin / Magik. In his statements, he says that the film feels absolutely like something different from everything that has been seen before, as if it were a unique superhero story.

I think this does not resemble any tone I have seen before in the cinema, in the sense that there are many things at stake where, of course, we are superheroes, but (the director) Josh (Boone) is treating us as people. At the center of the story, there are all these children who are growing up, so we are fighting different things. It has the feeling of being a story of maturity and then you have the darkness that comes with it, moments of frivolity and then, of course, we all have powers. It is very unique.

The media has also published some statements from the actress Maisie williams in which he shares how he lived his landing in the world of mutants, and the insecurities he had because he thought that the fans had not accepted that she was going to interpret Rahne Sinclair / Wolfsbane.

My casting leaked for the first time a long time ago, when it was very soon. Fox had not even given me the approval or anything, they were just talks in which I had been. I took the summer off (2016) and didn't connect to the Internet at all, really, nor read anything. It came out then, so I didn't look at any of that. If people like you, then great, but you still have to do a good job. And if people don't like you, then great, but you still have to do a good job. From what I thought, people didn't really love me. I think getting any role as an actor is great, and getting something so great after 'Game of Thrones', I am excited. It is really going to help me launch as an actress.

