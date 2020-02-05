'The New Mutants' has new and spooky poster

Share it:

If there is a cursed project in the recent history of cinema, that is 'The new mutants'. Announced almost 4 years ago, when the mutants were still owned by Fox, it was sought to take a new turn to the X-Men franchise, similar to what has already been done (and such good results) with 'X Men First generation' or with 'Deadpool'. In this case, what was sought was a gender change, giving it a touch of terror, something that had not yet been seen in the saga.

Fox hired Josh Boone ('Under the same star') and youth stars like Anya-Taylor Joy ('Glass'), Maisie Williams ('Game of Thrones') or Charlie Heaton ('Stranger Things') for the project, but creative differences with the studio ballasted the film to the point of leaving it on stand-by. Since Disney bought Fox, much was speculated about the possible premiere of the film: that if in Hulu, that if in Disney + … but finally the movie will be released in cinemas this next April 3, and Disney has just released a totally terrifying new poster.

The new poster could resemble a horror movie classic like 'The People of the Damned', with that blank-eyed touch, synonymous with its power. Disney is betting heavily on the new mutant movie, and it seems that the touch of terror that Marvel needs so much will remain. 'Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness' was also going to dive into that genre, but Kevin Feige finally backed down. Hopefully in 'The New Mutants' will remain …