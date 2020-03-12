General News

 The New Mutants delayed and without a new release date

March 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
The less favorable scenario does not seem to stop presenting itself to "The New Mutants". Once again, the Young Mutants movie is delayed in its release. The coronavirus poses a threat to any movie that is released in theaters these days, and for this reason, Disney has reacted by canceling its next releases, that is, "Mulan", Antlers and this mutant film that was going to be released at the time Fox.

The even more important part is that the film loses its release date of April 3, 2020, but Walt Disney has not yet set a new release date, in a clear sign that everything will depend on how the pandemic evolves. At the moment the film "Black Widow" continues with its date of May 1, but obviously, if "The New Mutants" and other releases are delayed, an important change must be made in all release dates.

This delay of "The New Mutants" already makes many fans think that this film will never be released in theaters. Let's remember that it was originally going to be released in April 2018, but they decided to delay it to have more time to do additional photography, until February 2019. Its premiere was delayed until August 2019 to gain more time, and then it was affected for the purchase of Disney's Fox assets, to set this other date of April 3, 2020.

