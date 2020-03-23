'The New Mutants' confirms having a gay partner

Share it:

Josh Boone has had to wait longer than usual to be able to see 'The New Mutants' in cinemas, a film that we already thought we could never enjoy. And although this spin-off of the 'X-Men' is full of scares and is more suited to the horror genre, the filmmaker has just confirmed that there is also "a beautiful love story" between two girls.

Speaking to EW, Boone confirms that the protagonists of this story he wrote with screenwriter Knate Lee are Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams, from 'Game of Thrones') and Danielle Moonstar (Blu Hunt, from 'The Originals'), defining it as "a kind of backbone and focus of some of the things based on the characters in the movie".

"Rahne and Dani have a telepathic connection in the comics, so we wanted to extend that in the movie and make it real.", Explain. "If you could really get on that level with someone, you would probably end up falling in love with that person". Great news for the LGTBI collective, which has been asking for more inclusion in these types of projects for a long time, being 'Los Eternos' the next to do it, which will include a gay couple. Although we must remember that these types of inclusions are not always done as they should, the one that supposedly had 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' being very critical.

Fox

Regarding 'The New Mutants', Williams herself clarifies that the relationship between them "It is not something that is talked about too much in the film", which he really liked, because it made him feel like he was not a "trick" just to play with visibility. "It's not really a story about these two characters understanding their sexuality. It doesn't focus on that and they don't label it.".

To see how this story really unfolds we must wait for the next April 8, date in which 'The New Mutants' will see the light in Spanish cinemas.