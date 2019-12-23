The new mutants already have the approval of Marvel

Share it:

A few months ago a rumor assured that at Disney they were not at all surprised with the work Fox had done with The new mutants, a film with a rather problematic production even before the purchase agreement between these two companies was made.

Now it seems that the appropriate address has been found to be able to reach the new release date, scheduled for April next year. Director Josh Boone confirmed that we will have a new trailer in January.

Illustrator Bill Sienkiewicz also gave news about the film in his recent appearance on the Fatman Beyond podcast with Kevin Smith (via MovieWeb), where he claimed to have good news for those who have been waiting for this premiere for some time.

"I don't know if I'm allowed to comment on any of this, but about the movie The new mutants I will say that what you have heard in the last two years … or two last days, I have heard from Josh Boone, the director. He sent me a new trailer. They are working on it and it is phenomenal. It gave me the chills. It seems that, for all this of the fusion of Fox and Disney, or whatever … now has the blessing of Marvel. And now it seems more Marvel for how they are doing, but the elements of terror remain in place".

Although we are so close to a new trailer, we still do not know if the movie will end up arriving in theaters or if we will have to wait for a premiere at Disney +, because it is still unclear how much Disney trusts in the potential of this project.