The new musical themed anime Show By Rock has been revealed with a key visual !! Stars !!

Although you may never have heard it before, that of Show By Rock is a very successful franchise in Japan that after the release of a very successful music-themed video game released for mobile devices, then saw the creation of various animated themed works that have been able to conquer a large audience.

Well, the Kinema Citrus study confirmed the future arrival of an interesting animated series dedicated to the brand, an announcement that came together with the publication of a new themed key visual that can be viewed in the news. For the moment there is very little information released and news in this regard will come over the next few months, but on the other hand it has been confirmed that the work will compete with each other the various musical groups that we have known in previous animated series to win the Galaxy Ultimate Rock Festival.

In case you don't know it, the series is set in a big city that bases its luck on music, Midicity. In this large metropolis lives Cyan, a cat girl who was chosen by Maple Arisugawa, president of a music agency, for the creation of a new musical group. In fact, the student-rabbit Chuchu, a girl-dog called Retoree and a girl-sheep named Moa will also work with her. Together, the group will shape the musical band "Plasmagica" and launch into a clash with the sound of notes to reach the top of success.

Speaking of new productions on the way, Netflix has also revealed some new information on its anime Japan Sinks 2020. In the meantime, however, there is not even bad news, with the coronavirus that led to delays for the release of Fate / Stay Night Heaven's Feel III.