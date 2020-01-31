Entertainment

The new mission of the protagonists of My Hero Academia will not be simple

January 31, 2020
Maria Rivera
There was a time when All Might, the symbol of peace, managed to incite enough fear of criminals not to make them appear en masse on the streets of Japanese cities. That time in My Hero Academia is over and the new hero number 1, Endeavor, has faced unprecedented difficulties together with the young people of the Yuei and other colleagues.

The Shigaraki Liberation Army is not only well organized, it can also count on an extremely large number of members. In fact there are many let yourself be duped by Destro's opinion, father of Yotsubashi, thus joining these organizations that are preparing to overthrow society.

Hawks managed to communicate the plans to My Hero Academia on time, making them prepare for a surprise attack. But first the Yuei guys, under Burnin's direction, have to take care of doing evacuate a city.

The cliffhanger of My Hero Academia 258 he leaves the protagonists on top of a hill near a metropolis still unknown to readers and in which there are heroes who can help the evacuation of civilians. During the mission, however, Deku and the others may find themselves face to face with the enemies, hidden among citizens unaware of the situation.

If you are curious about the danger they face, the first spoilers of My Hero Academia 259 have already appeared on the net.

