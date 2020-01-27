The new Metro Exodus DLC already has a release date

Share it:

If you were left wanting more after the end of Metro Exodus, you are in luck. Sam's story, which represents the second DLC of the 4A Games and Deep Silver title, already has a release date. So, we can enjoy this downloadable content from next February 11, 2020. Of course, the expansion will reach all the platforms that the original game came to: PS4, Xbox One and PC.

And to celebrate the announcement of the release date, Deep Silver and 4A Games have revealed new details of this DLC. For example, details at the plot level. Thus, and honoring the title of the DLC, this expansion will tell us the story of Sam, a former American Marine who has worked under Colonel Miller since the nuclear incident that swept through Moscow.

In fact, Sam pioneered those who wanted to imagine a life beyond the subway walls, so he will try to find more survivors. This is what the official decipherment says about his personal history: "Sam dreamed for a long time to return home and maybe even find his father alive."

The interesting thing will be that, at the playable level, Sam's trip to find more survivors will mean visiting new places. In that way, he will try to cross the ports devastated by the Valdivostok tsunami, the ruined industrial buildings and the collapsed residential neighborhoods.

However, at a playable level a very continuous expansion is expected with respect to what was seen in the original game. Only with some new developments such as new secondary characters, completely new weapons or even unpublished creatures (although they will not cease to be variants of the monsters already known). Of course, it remains to be seen what the price of the content will be. Soon we will leave doubts.

