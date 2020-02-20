The new Marvel Spider-Woman series debuts on March 18, the author: "You will have fun"

Share it:

Several months have passed since the announcement regarding the new Spider-Woman series and today, finally, the author Karla Pacheco has decided to reveal some small details on the plot and the new costume. Below is an excerpt from the interview given to American colleagues at Comicbook.

First of all, the reporter asked the author: "What do you think are the strengths of jessica Drew?". The author replied stating the following:"Jess's strength lies in his tenacity. She is a girl who has suffered many injustices throughout her life but has always managed to overcome obstacles, maintaining her morale and a good sense of humor. In the series we try to push the character to its limit, digging into the past and focusing on all the episodes that marked it".

Pacheco then spoke of the new costume, praising the work done by Dave Johnson: "The new costume plays an important part in the story. The design represents his emotional state, for example. Jess no longer feels like a hero, and doesn't believe she deserves her old costumes. This new suit transposes its change, but it also has some interesting secrets .. (…) Dave has done a superb job. The dark and dangerous design suits the character a lot. I love the addition of triangles in the back and inside of the spider, as well as the cobwebs on the shoulders and under the feet. I can't wait to start".

Karla Pacheco has repeatedly stated that Spider-Woman will be a series "funny, in which the protagonist will be more evil and tenacious than ever". The first chapter, designed by the illustrator Pere Perez, will debut on March 18, 2020.

And what do you think of it? Are you interested? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were a fan of super heroines then, we suggest you take a look at the trailer for the new series of Black Widow, to be released next April.