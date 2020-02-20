The new Martin Scorsese will be a western

Share it:

'Killers of the Flower Moon' will be the new movie of Martin Scorsese after 'The Irishman', with whom he has won 10 Oscar nominations. Now the news comes from the director himself that the new production, based on the historical book of the same name of David Grann, will be the director's first western. The project will have two Scorsese acquaintances, Leonardo Dicaprio Y Robert De Niro.

"We believe it is a western. It happened in 1921-1922 in Oklahoma. Certainly there are cowboys, but they have cars and also horses. The film is mainly about the Osage, an Indian tribe who were given horrible territory, but who they loved it because they told themselves that whites would never be interested in it. Then oil was discovered there and for about ten years the Osage became the richest people in the world. Then, as with the Yukons and regions Colorado miners, the vultures landed, the white man, the European, arrived and everything was lost. The underworld had so much control that they were more likely to go to jail for killing a dog than for killing an Indian. "

Scorsese continued stating: "It is very interesting to think about the mentality that leads us to this. The history of civilization goes back to Mesopotamia. The Hittites are invaded by other people, disappear and then they are said to have been integrated, or rather absorbed. It is fascinating to see this mentality that is reproduced in other cultures through two world wars. And therefore it is timeless, I think. This is the movie that we are going to try to make".

Grann's book focuses on the Osage murders. Many members of the Native American tribe were killed after finding oil in their reserve. The murders attracted the attention of the newly created FBI.

Paramount Pictures addressed the project last June, leading Scorsese to a consolidated Hollywood studio after 'The Irish' was carried out by Netflix. The production of 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is expected to begin this spring, which makes it likely that we will have its premiere next year.