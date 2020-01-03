The new Mariah Carey? Frida Sofía hits singing Christmas carol in English (VIDEO)

Who has caused a sensation this year is the daughter of singer Alejandra Guzmán, Frida Sofia, and not only because of their family scandals.

It should be remembered that the also granddaughter of actress Silvia Pinal decided to start with all her own musical career, with the theme “Ándale” during this year. In addition, in his social networks he usually shares some videos where he appears singing a song.

Right on her Instagram account, Frida Sofía shared a fragment where she appears performing a song that Mariah Carey became famous: "All I Want for Christmas is You."

The youngest of the dynasty Pinal She wears a purple dress and a tiara adorns her hairstyle, while the famous singer sings carol Christmas.

The video has more than 136 thousand 688 views and has more than 225 comments from its more than 2 million followers on that social network.

