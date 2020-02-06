The new manga from the creator of Claymore is preparing to land in Italy too

Share it:

Through an official press release, Star Comics announced that the first volume of Ariadne in the Blue Sky, new and talked about manga materialized thanks to the work of Norihiro Yagi – famous for having shaped the epic of Claymore – it is finally on its way to arrival also on Italian soil.

According to what has been revealed, in fact, the first volume of the work will be available in the comics store, bookstore and on online stores from 12 February 2020 at the price of € 5.50, a news that will surely make the happiness of many fans who after enjoying the latest productions of Yagi, will be able to discover a new world with a distinctly fantasy taste made of intrigues and secrets together with the two young Lacyl and Leana, the protagonists of the adventure .

In case you don't know it, the work tells of Lacyl, a boy who grew up in a rural area and far from civilization. He spends his days in a simple way and dreaming of to be able to see the legendary "flying city in the sky" one day. Her life, however, changes drastically when she meets a girl who, due to a mysterious illness, floats in the sky, and needs special clothing to be able to walk normally. When this is attacked by mysterious individuals armed with powerful mechanical armor, Lacyl cannot avoid taking his part and helping her.

