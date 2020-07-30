The new life of a former champion with Barcelona: from being part of the "sextete" and winning two Champions to teaching Zumba classes

Share it:

It was part of the historic "sextete" of FC Barcelona

The former Spanish footballerl José Manuel Pinto, at 44 years old, has a life full of anecdotes with which he can entertain for hours and hours his future grandchildren. Since intimacies with Lionel Messi, with whom he formed a great friendship during his time in Barcelona, how he got a Grammy in 2016 when he leaned towards music.

Undoubtedly, the former Spanish goalkeeper was never afraid to do what he felt, even if something could go wrong. After retiring in 2014 from football, he devoted himself to music and today he was able to mix his two passions.

Through the website "P13fit", the former player offers sports classes in which it combines music, coordination and cardio using a rope as the main element.

The official Instagram account of the training site daily shares videos of Pinto teaching or talking to his students. In mid-July, the coach himself was the one who announced that classes would be temporarily suspended in person due to the situation that Spain is going through due to the coronavirus.

"The law requires the use of masks to prevent infections, but it is impossible to use them in this activity because we would literally suffocate. Our sport is individual, but we don't do it outdoors. What we want is to respect all the safety regulations for the good of each one of us ”, he explained.

Anyway, whoever wants to participate in their classes could do so through the website where He appears not only as a teacher but also as a founder.

Anyone who has seen Pep Guardiola's team play when he was at FC Barcelona will be able to remember him despite not being the starting goalkeeper of his team. Always in the shadow of Victor Valdés, the footballer had opportunities to play in the Copa del Rey and when his partner suffered an injury or sanction.

In addition to winning two Champions League, Pinto was also part of the "sextete", that historic 2009 campaign in which the Barça club managed to win all the competitions of the year: Spanish Super Cup, European Super Cup, Champions League, League, King's Cup and Club World Cup.

He shared the goal with Victor Valdés (@ 13pinto)

Finally in 2014, at 39, FC Barcelona informed him that he would not renew his contract so that Wahin He decided to retire, without first winning the friendship of all the members of the staff. Later devoted himself fully to the world of music, became a producer, won a Grammy for Best Flamenco Album and was in charge of giving sound to the show that Cirque Du Soleil made of Lionel Messi.

