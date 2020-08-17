The New Legends of Monkey 2 Review: the Netflix series that remembers Xena

Share it:

The journey to the West, one of the most famous and appreciated novels among the classics of Chinese literature, attributed to Wu Cheng'en and released at the end of the sixteenth century, managed to survive the passage of time unscathed, making one of the protagonists, that is the monkey Sun Wukong, one of the most famous oriental characters ever in the world. This work has in fact inspired a very large number of authors that through films, manga, anime and video games they have really indulged in revisiting the exploits of the monk Tripitaka and his trusted allies; just think for example of Dragon Ball, Saiyuki or a Enslaved: Odyssey to the west.

Starting in 2018, the series has arrived on Netflix The New Legends of Monkey, capable of mixing numerous stylistic influences to create a smooth and hilarious product, able, once again, to show us a new version of the adventures of Sun Wukong. In this article we will analyze the second season of the work, which represents one of the numerous Netflix news of August.

The monk's journey

After defeating the demon Davari, the company composed of the monk Tripitaka, Monkey, Pigsy and Sandy prepares to recover the sacred scriptures, so as to prevent the wicked from dominating the world. The general structure of the work, especially for those born in the 90s, can only postpone to cult television series such as Hercules, Xena or Sinbad, of which this serial can be considered without problems a spiritual heir. The series has a basic narrative structure, but still functional to the type of story staged, capable of entertaining the viewer thanks to a successful mix of action moments and other more comic moments.

This second season, made up of ten episodes like the previous one, presents an often vertical narrative structure, with our heroes intent on facing an ever-different threat episode after episode, although towards the end it is felt. greater narrative continuity. The pace is well calibrated, given that often the protagonists, in addition to exchanging numerous digs capable of snatching a smile from even the most savvy spectators, will find themselves showing off their fighting skills to face the various threats. The fight sequences, although not so elaborate, they still manage to provide an extra gear to the product which, especially thanks to its over-the-top characters, is a great way to unplug from series that are perhaps more committed or profound from a content point of view.

Good characterization of the characters, with Re Monkey capable of capturing attention on himself in every useful occasion, due to the immense strength he possesses and his brash and in some ways arrogant character, capable of making him sometimes ridiculous, so as to perfectly embody the archetype of the sympathetic rogue able to empathize with the spectators. Likewise, the other protagonists and supporting actors do their duty, managing to donate to each episode a satisfying comedy charge; there will be hilarious sequences in which the various characters will confront each other highlighting each other their defects.

The intuition of setting the entire project on a hilarious and light-hearted register, through which both the protagonists and the villains often appear dazed and high, so as to accentuate the more playful soul of the product. more framed like Tripitaka they manage not to degenerate the series into pure nonsense, presenting the viewer with a story so easy-going, but still capable in certain moments of focusing on a more emotional side.

Demons and puppeteers

The same way the villains were handled is able to make us understand perfectly the soul of the series. In each episode the enemies, despite their sometimes childish way of doing things, they still manage to be a real threat to our heroes, so as to make their journey really impervious and fraught with pitfalls. There are in fact numerous powers available to demons, which will range from brute force to filters to make people fall in love casually, to magic dolls capable of trapping the very essence of the unfortunate person on duty. The situations in which Tripitaka and his team will find themselves will in fact be very varied, once again plucking from all those 90s TV series based on legendary heroes and fearless adventurers.

Also from a technical point of view The New Legends of Monkey he manages to defend himself well. While obviously not focusing on farsighted special effects or elaborate fight choreographies, the general level of care of each episode can be said to be satisfactory in practically every respect, including costumes and sets. Although in some points the series shows the side of a slightly too pushed infantilism, during the ten total chapters the viewer will certainly be able to pass over the (few) subdued moments, letting himself be involved without problems by the adventures experienced by the heroes protagonists.