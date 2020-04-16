The new League protocol sets up to three coronavirus controls before the start of the competition

The league It is developing a new protocol with which it sets out what the return to training of the players will be like. The plan establishes four phases. The first two will be carried out individually, at the footballers' house, while the other two would take place in concentrations of the teams, reports Jordi Martí.

These phases are: prior or preparation, solo training, group training and collective training. In all of them they would coronavirus controls to guarantee the safety of the players and their closest relatives, as well as the technical bodies of the different clubs.

Controls on footballers.

/ CHAIN ​​BE

The time of each test.

/ SER chain

At least they would three tests. The first would be before solo training. The second, before group sessions. And the third, just before the competition begins.

The latest sports news