The new issue of Batman confirms the death of a historic villain

Batman's new story arc has just begun, and he seems far from reluctant to give twists. James Tynion IV actually anticipated several times to the fan base that his streak would be surprising, but in spite of everything nobody would ever have expected to read the incredible revelation of chapter 88. Spoilers follow.

In the last issue, the arrival of a new, fearsome villain of Batman has been anticipated once again, ready to make its appearance in number 90. Gotham City is again in danger, and according to what shown by the previews of the next issues will begin soon the narrative arc called "Joker War". Apparently though, the real Joker will not participate in the war for the city, given that in chapter 88 it has been revealed that the villain is now deceased.

While Batman is busy with the Penguin at Arkham Asylum in fact, Catwoman manages to get the help of the Riddler and finds the corpse of the Joker, who apparently would have already been killed previously. So who is taking on the appearance of the Clown? The answer will probably be given in the next chapters.

Batman # 88 synopsis reads as follows: "The secret that will shock Batman's world begins to reveal itself when the Dark Knight visits the Arkham Asylum to interrogate the Penguin! What are the Joker, Riddler, Penguin and … Catwoman hiding? Meanwhile, Gotham's invasion continues, will Deathstroke defeat Batman ?!". The new chapter is officially available today.