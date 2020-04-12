The new images of Gal Gadot in the movie "Wonder Woman 1984"

Share it:

New images from the films "Wonder Woman 1984" were published on the pages of Empire magazine. The ninth installment of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is starring actress Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins. The aforementioned magazine shows images of "Wonder Woman" in her new golden armor inspired by the design of David Finch's superhero.

Details of the plot of "Wonder Woman 1984" are still unknown, but the film is said to show Diana Prince entering a conflict with businessman Maxwell Lord and the villainous Cheetah. "DC's brightest star is back! Gal Gadot returns as Diana Prince in 'Wonder Woman 1984', a sequel that gets bigger, bolder and more colorful," Empire magazine said on social media.

"Wonder Woman 1984" delayed its release in theaters due to the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) for August 14, 2020. Previously on her Instagram account actress Gal Gadot commented on this:

In these dark and terrifying times, I look forward to a brighter future. Where we can share the power of cinema together again.

"Excited to be able to announce that WW84 will premiere on August 14, 2020, I hope you are all safe sending my love to all of you."

At last Comic-Con, Gal Gadot referred to the film as: "it's a chapter of its own, a whole new movie, not a sequel, it's its own story"









