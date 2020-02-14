The new haircut Leticia Calderón that brings all women crazy

Share it:

Leticia Calderón, who debuted as an actress in 1983 on the soap opera Amalia Batista, next to Susana Dosamantes, surprises her followers on social networks with a new haircut that makes her look younger and prettier and has caused great controversy among women Since many of them want to imitate their court, even some compare it with Jennifer Lopez.

Leticia Calderón, originally, who has acted in successful soap operas such as Valeria and Maximiliano, La Indomable and In the name of love, among many more, receives praise from her fans by showing how her new appearance was.

Leticia decided to show off her straight hair, much like the one Jennifer Lopez recently showed at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Ah, but how beautiful, "Rebecca Jones writes on Instagram, and her followers fill her with compliments such as:" Beautiful Emerald, greetings from Colombia, "" Beautiful, classy and excellent actress. "

Total beauty "," I admire you immensely "," Beautiful natural, without arrangements or anything "," Beautiful lady ", other followers write to Leticia on Instagram.

And when it came to being in the hands of a professional in makeup, Leticia came with Efraín Tirado, who is a makeup artist and stylist from Mazatlan, Sinaloa and resides in Mexico City.

Tirado, through his Facebook account, says he was very pleased with the experience of having made up a first Mexican actress, beautiful inside and out.

Efrain says that he put into practice in Mrs. Calderón the technique of tension wires and lived an incredible experience, since he could corroborate the magic of the transformation.

Leticia, as an actress, has basically worked in television and theater and has been seen in dozens of soap operas, among which can also be recorded Wounds of love, Brave love, A that you do not leave me and more recently For loving without law.







