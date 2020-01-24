The new Guardians of the Galaxy introductory trailer is available

Share it:

In recent days, the social channels of Marvel Comics have definitely been in turmoil, given the large amount of announcements that has reached the audience of the publishing house. In this regard, the introductory trailer of the first issue of the new ones has been released Guardians of the Galaxy.

The book, edited by screenwriter Al Ewing and artist Juann Cabal, will be available in comics stores later this week. Ewing has received numerous positive consents for his work on Immortal Hulk, and is therefore called upon to confirm his fiction in the new Guardians series.

Marvel has published a brief description of the plot:

In the first issue of the publication, cosmic peace is suspended on a very fine thread, while the main galactic integers battle it out. Among the general chaos, the Olympian gods are back, omens of a new era of war, reborn to leave their mark on the stars themselves!

In the Star-Lord series, he leads Rocket Raccoon, Nova, Marvel Boy, Phyla-Vell and Moondragon on a mission to restore order to the cosmos. But what he doesn't know is that there is an inevitable conflict on the horizon.

In reference to a probable war, Ewing has made the following statements within an interview:

"I left a lot of suggestions in Guardians of the Galaxy Annual, that the situation in the galaxy was escalating and that the Nova Corps was the only thing capable of avoiding the worst. Well, now the Nova Corps is gone and only Richard Rider and Sam Alexander remained – everyone else died or abandoned. And Sam Alexander has a lot to do on Earth, with this "outlaw" activity that you may have heard of. So Richard Rider is alone facing a rapid galactic collapse which will create strange new threats and powerful new enemies, starting with the Olympians, who have been drastically modified by their cycle of death / rebirth and have declared themselves omens of the coming storm. They are raking peaceful sectors in the name of conquest, and Nova cannot stop them alone … "

The previous author of the Guardians of the Galaxy took Thor's series in hand, immediately making significant changes. In the closing lines of the last Guardian series, Rocket and Groot gave birth to a bizarre fusion.