The new Google Stadia controllers are significantly louder

In the last few hours, the case of new Google Stadia controllers. Although the platform was made available only in November, the joypads are the only real piece of hardware made available by Google at launch, and has already undergone minor changes.

Nothing to worry about "old" owners Stadia Controller, since it is a very normal process of updating some components, but as specified by Google itself, it does not affect in any way the gameplay. In fact, perhaps the owners of the first Stadia controllers were even luckier this time.

Many are in fact complaining about gods triggers, the backbone triggers of the joypad, which would definitely be louder on new controllers compared to the old ones. In fact, on the first versions, the sound produced by their pressure was almost non-existent, while the last model presents a perfectly distinguishable "click", and perhaps even excessively noisy.

Some users have even asked for the replacement of the joypad, but receiving one in exchange for the same "problem". The person in charge would seem to be a small piece of plastic, which, however, as mentioned above would not affect the functionality of the device in any way, and therefore it does not seem that Google intends to change it, at least for the moment.

