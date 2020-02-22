The new gameplay of Season 3 of Dragon Ball FighterZ in the images of Kefla

Share it:

While Kefla fights against Vegeta Goku and Freeza, the authors of Arc System Works illustrate the gameplay news that will affect Season 3 of Dragon Ball FighterZ and all the buyers of the Bandai Namco fighting game Pass.

The new image gallery published by the Japanese software house recently grappled with the Granblue Fantasy Versus project allows us to peek through the digital folds of content arriving in the universe of FighterZ.

One of the most important innovations will concern the Z Assist system, with mechanics that will allow each player to expand the fighting styles and the variety of combos by choosing between 3 different Z Assist for each of the characters on the roster.

The other intervention made by Arc System Works to improve the gaming experience of the emuls of Goku and companions then provides a power boost for the last character still in play, a solution that conceptually resumes the progress of the clashes in the anime series created by Akira Toriyama to increase the strength of the hero at a disadvantage before the final battle.

The latest news is related to Boot Camp, a mode to access to train against other characters and discover new possibilities related, for example, to the most suitable fighting styles and combos to be selected in the Z Assist system. All of these innovations will be available as early as the beginning of Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3, scheduled for February 28th: FighterZ Pass 3 buyers will be able to unlock the Kefla character two days in advance, on February 26th.