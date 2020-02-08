The new game from the authors of Mafia 3 will be revealed shortly

Share it:

Two of the main studies of Take Two are working on games that are not yet announced, which the publisher plans to shed light on this year. This is what emerged from the conference call with the shareholders, in which the company updated its financial results.

Hangar 13, the team that developed Mafia 3, has been working silently on a project for some time, but the president of Take Two Karl Slatoff he did not want to unbutton what it may concern, but he has confirmed that we will know more in the coming months.

Another important project is the one the team is working on 2K Silicon Valley, a studio that still doesn't have an official name, and which is led by the co-founder of Sledgehammer Michael Condrey. This is a studio founded only a year ago, so it's good news that they already have something to show.

The bad news is that instead, as we have told you, the new Bioshock developed by Cloud Chamber is still in its infancy, so it will take a long time before we can finally know something more.

Take Two he closed then stating that they do not expect any more departures after Dan Houser's decision to leave Rockstar Games.