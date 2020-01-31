The new frontier of exports: Rogues welcome the first "Pro Tweeter"

Share it:

In the new era of influencers, large companies and the same export organizations are increasingly investing in advertising, sponsorships and marketing to promote their brands through well-known figures.

Especially at this time, with the share related to the rich and profitable market of streaming, the largest export organizations in the world have understood how crucial it is to have the so-called "content producers".

Influencers and streamers in fact allow to reach a wide audience of users, exposing them to the brand of the organization and work to create the so-called "brand identity". In this way the public will not only begin to know the name of the organization but will become more and more attached, buying the merchandise and contributing personally to the diffusion of the various brands.

Over time we have seen several streamers and influencers joining various organizers, just think of CouRage, Pokimane, Valkyrae and so on. To grow, exports also need (perhaps above all?) This.

The most recent activation is thanks to Rogue, an Las Vegas org already famous for enjoying the investments and interest of the DJ Steve Aoki and the Imagine Dragons. In this case, however, we are not talking about a streamer or an instagrammer, but even about a Twitter account, @ s8n.

In short, the Rogues have hired a professional tweeter, one who knows how to move in the "social export" for excellence. With 2.4 million followers, activation seems to have a lot of potential. If it works it could be a new way of experimentation for other teams, in particular for other popular Twitter figures.