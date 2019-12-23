The new free update of Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission arrives in January

Share it:

Bandai Namco Games announced the fifth free update Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission, coming January 9, 2020 on Nintendo Switch and PC, the only platforms for which the game is currently available.

This full-bodied update will include 17 new cards, five additional extra missions, three battle modules and a set of accessories, at the opening you will find a trailer (in Japanese) that shows the main news of update 5 of this popular card game dedicated to the Akira Toriyama series.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission was initially launched as an arcade game in Japanese arcades with great success, later the port for Nintendo Switch and then the PC version arrived. At the moment they have not been announced versions for other platforms but many think that Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission may arrive in 2020 on PlayStation 4 and maybe Xbox One.