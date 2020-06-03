The new format with which soccer will be resumed in Peru and that could be copied in other countries

Share it:

Illustrative file photo of the Monumental Stadium in Lima.

REUTERS / Henry Romero

The Opening tournament of the top soccer division in Peru, suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will only be played in Lima once it resumes under a new format Due to sanitary reasons, the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) reported on Wednesday.

"The headquarters will definitely be Lima and it is a decision already made," FPF President Agustín Lozano told the Movistar Deportes television channel. The Opening does not yet have a formal date to resume, although the sports press estimates that it may be in July. The competition will be without a public in the stadiums, as indicated by the government in late May.

The sports leader indicated that it was agreed to choose Lima as the sole venue after a meeting with representatives of the 20 clubs that participate in League 1 or higher division. "The FPF and League 1 have decided that none of the actions could jeopardize the health of all those who make up the soccer system," added Lozano.

Choosing Lima as the only place will avoid constant air travel with the risk of contracting the virus, according to recommendations of the Peruvian health authorities. The tournament was played in a dozen cities, including the northern Trujillo and Piura, which are among the most affected by the pandemic.

Peru is the second country in Latin America, behind Brazil, with more cases of coronavirus (more than 174,000), with more than 4,700 deaths (Reuters)

The idea of ​​playing in a single venue is being considered by several countries, including UEFA itself, which could play the final stages of the Champions League and the Europa League in a single nation during the month of July, to avoid the constant transfer of the teams.

According to the FPF, the Opening and Closing 2020 will have to be played under a new format due to the restrictions imposed by the serious health crisis created by covid-19. Lima was chosen as a plaza because it has infrastructure, hotel capacity and training fields, Lozano said.

The Peruvian tournament will maintain the descent and will resume from the seventh date of the Opening, which was the scheduled day when it was suspended on March 12. The FPF's decision was made public after the government approved health protocols for the gradual resumption of soccer and other sports disciplines on Tuesday, after the pandemic recess.

The protocol states that athletes must pass a discard test of the covid-19 before each workout. The plan contemplates three phases of training, with a minimum duration of seven days for each one. Among the measures proposed for practices, it is mentioned that if a player with a temperature equal to or greater than 37.5 ° C is identified, this will be evaluated by the club doctor.

