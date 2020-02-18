 The new episodes The Mandalorian will also be released weekly on Disney + Spain

Share it:

Yesterday, the Twitter accounts of the different countries where the streaming platform will soon land will be activated Disney +. How do we know the March 24th The launch of this service is planned in Western European countries, such as France, Italy, United Kingdom, Portugal, and especially for us, Spain. The movement occurred in a series of tweets clarifying some basic issues on the platform. The account itself was asking itself a series of questions and then answer them. Topics such as content or the number of simultaneous users (7 profiles and playback at the same time on up to 4 devices) were answered in these tweets.

Broadly speaking, information that we already knew and applied in the same way to its operation in the United States. However, as they said at the time, the platform would have a different content plan according to the country and precisely one of the tweets addresses this issue. For example, one of the questions asked is, if when the service is launched, you can see “The Mandalorian”, and Disney confirms that the series will begin to be available from March 24 and that is where the term “starting” is of particular importance because it would confirm that Disney plans launch episodes weekly in the same way it was done in the United States.

This movement, although it corresponds to a attempt to keep people subscribed to the platform, avoiding subscriptions during the trial period – in the United States it was 30 days, here it will be 7 days – to become a marathon and unsubscribe before the end of the free period, it is somewhat offset by the fact that when “The Mandalorian” arrived at Disney Plus USA He also did it by offering the series dubbed in different languages ​​- just as it will happen in Spain.

This does not mean that all the series will be released later than in the United States, because even they say they plan to "release a lot of content at the same time as in the United States," but that there will be content that will vary between countries.

We plan to release a lot of content at the same time as in the United States. However, there will be some variation in some content between countries. pic.twitter.com/Gx5FmvdT9g – Disney + ES (@DisneyPlusES) February 17, 2020