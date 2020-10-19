the new episode will be “Die Hard with the Zombies”, teases Goldberg

After discussing the mystery surrounding Morgan, the Fear The Walking Dead showrunner teased something interesting about the third episode of the sixth season, a real treat for lovers of the “Die Hard” saga.

“The inspiration for this episode was Die Hard, so I’ll just say that if you’ve always wanted to see Die Hard with zombies then you’ll love it the next episode “, said Ian Goldberg ad Entertainment Weekly.

Perhaps it means that we will see appear the legendary John McClaine by Bruce Willis to resolve the situation? It would be great, but obviously it is a question of taking up the mood of the action saga and proposing it in zombie sauce. The main point of reference is likely to be Crystal Trap, in which the protagonist remained locked up inside a building with terrorists: from there he began to defeat the criminals with stealth tactics and a few well-aimed bullets.

In this case, Althea and Dwight will have to make their way to the top floor of a building haunted by the undead, and it is likely that other characters will also come to their rescue, as a new group of enemies has appeared on the horizon: “I won’t say anything about the rest of the group, their goal, or what they want, but we’ll learn more about this enemy over the course of the season, including the next episode. It will be a growing threat and we will see why Virginia is forming an army. It will all make sense when you find out what this group is really capable of. “

All that remains is to wait for the arrival of theepisode titled Alaska. Goldberg also talked about the possible reunion between Negan and Dwight.