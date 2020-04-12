Entertainment

The new episode of the latest Pokémon series is shown in a trailer

April 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The many fans of the multicolor monsters that have populated the small screen for decades have no reason to complain in the last period, including official animated series, themed video games, dedicated web series and films that have come specifically to keep us busy in these difficult times.

The latest animated series dedicated to Pokémon, in particular, has succeeded in the difficult task of being appreciated by a very large slice of spectators thanks to a potentially risky basic idea. In addition to a classic story, focused on our Ash who, once again, will go from gym to gym to become the best Pokémon trainer ever seen, the work has in fact offered several episodes designed to let us review environments, characters and Pokémon of the past, a nostalgia effect that has had great hold on the public.

Well, over the past few hours, a new trailer has been published on Twitter dedicated to the next episode of the animated series, expected for April 19, 2020. The video – which you can view by scrolling to the bottom of the news – as usual offers us the opportunity to have a first look at the episode, seeing some of the characters and events that will be the masters during the episode.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that just recently some rumors have arrived that seem to indicate a possible pause in the publication of the episodes of the Pokémon series, all because of the coronavirus. Also, in case you are interested, on the pages of Everyeye you can find an interesting article designed to compare the Digimon series with those of the Pokémon.

