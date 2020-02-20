The new episode of Pokémon Twilight Wings triggers fan controversy

Share it:

As you probably noticed, over the past few weeks there have been many controversies that have arisen for the most varied reasons, just think of the general discontent that has suddenly reached the epic of My Hero Academia, which in recent days does not seem to have had a moment. of peace.

This time, however, to be finished in the center of the viewfinder we find the Pokémon and, more precisely, the webseries Pokémon Twilight Wings that recently has been able to intrigue the public attracting the attention of many fans. Apparently, however, the second episode of the series – made available on Youtube on February 19 – sparked the anger of many users, all enraged for the same reason.

In case you don't know, the episode in question focuses on Bea, a character well known by all those who have played Pokémon Sword and Shield, being one of the gym leaders that you will have to face during the adventure. Well, given the many appreciations obtained for the character in question, it was therefore decided to create an episode of the web series that was focused entirely on her.

According to what was reported in a report by Kotaku, the Japanese site Hachima Kikou recognized the presence of numerous praises for the general animation work shown by the episode, but at the same time it also highlighted how social media became inflamed for the "new "appearance of Bea, who presented a lighter skin color than the videogame counterpart. A small thing, many will say, but this was still enough to trigger the scandal, with the spectators who are now accusing The Pokémon Company of practicing a form of "whitewashing" deemed unacceptable. In these hours, many are trying to highlight less demanding reasons for which such a choice has been made, but this has not however prevented the criticisms from multiplying visibly.