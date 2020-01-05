The new episode of My Hero Academia poses a difficult challenge for Midoriya

Share it:

The ongoing narrative arc of My Hero Academia has reached its peak. In the last episode we saw Mirio, perhaps, definitively losing his powers due to the serum created by Chisaki, the leader of the Yakuza. Now Deku enters the scene!

The twelfth episode of the fourth season puts our Midoriya in front of a very difficult challenge that could cost him his life, that is to defeat the wicked Overhaul to save little Eri. This is made even more difficult because Chisaki has melted, thanks to his quirk that destroys and recombines matter, with Nemoto obtaining more power and a truly disturbing monstrous aspect. Dismissed Aizawa and Nighteye, Midoriya is now the only one who can face the opponent, who is definitely beyond his ability at the moment, despite having unleashed 20% of the strength granted him by the One for All inherited from All Might. Despite adversity, and the harbinger of a future death predicted by Nighteye, Deku does not hold back, swearing to save Eri at any cost. Of this twelfth episode we can admire a splendid key visual of Midoriya and Eri.

