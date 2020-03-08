Entertainment

The new episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is shown in various images

March 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
As you certainly know, the latest work linked to the famous franchise of Naruto is known as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, a work that bitterly divided the audience between manga and animated production, between those who are appreciating production and those who, on the contrary, have defined it as a clear step back from the original.

With the arrival of the last episodes of the production, in fact, many fans were disappointed to discover that the production would still take some time to retrace the steps of the manga, but apparently the conclusion of the narrative arc linked to the Castle Hozuki seems to be close by now and many are looking forward to the sequel, when souls and paper work will continue on the same path.

During the last few hours some promotional images related to the 148th episode of the animated series Boruto have been published: Naruto Next Generations, frames of the episode that – as can be seen in the news – show the imminent arrival of a character who manga readers will know very well, or the young Tento Madoka, a news that will delight many.

While we wait for the production to follow the canonical events of history, we also remind you that in recent days the synopsis of the 151st episode of the anime Boruto Naruto Next Generations has also been published.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

