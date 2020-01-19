The new Digimon anime shows its first promotional image

Share it:

One of the animated series that most caught on the public in the late 90s and early 2000s was Digimon Adventure. The Adventures of Tai Y Agumon in the Digital World they were a generational phenomenon that rivaled Pokémon and that, today, still has many followers.

The franchise will release a new anime this year, although it is not known if it will be a reboot of the original series or a continuation of it. The name chosen by the producer for the premiere of this new story of the children chosen is Digimon Adventure: Ψ and recently he has shown his first promotional image.

Visual for the new "Digimon Adventure" TV anime pic.twitter.com/jeKdrfyJHA – A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@ AIR_News01) January 18, 2020

The image has been published on the official Twitter account of A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) and shows the first children chosen at a time similar to the one we saw in Digimon Adventure (1999).

Digimon Adventure: Ψ is scheduled to arrive on television the next day April 9 of this year. This implies that we can expect some kind of announcement from Toei Animation during the next months before the premiere.