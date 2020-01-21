Entertainment

The new Digimon anime shows its first promotional image

January 21, 2020
Lisa Durant
One of the animated series that most caught on the public in the late 90s and early 2000s was Digimon Adventure. The Adventures of Tai Y Agumon in the Digital World they were a generational phenomenon that rivaled Pokémon and that, today, still has many followers.

The franchise will release a new anime this year, although it is not known if it will be a reboot of the original series or a continuation of it. The name chosen by the producer for the premiere of this new story of the children chosen is Digimon Adventure: Ψ and recently he has shown his first promotional image.

The image has been published on the official Twitter account of A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) and shows the first children chosen at a time similar to the one we saw in Digimon Adventure (1999).

Digimon Adventure: Ψ is scheduled to arrive on television the next day April 9 of this year. This implies that we can expect some kind of announcement from Toei Animation during the next months before the premiere.

