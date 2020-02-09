Entertainment

The new Death Note oneshot becomes an anime thanks to a fan makeover

February 9, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Many have seen the anime of death Note, produced by the Madhouse studio and aired between 2006 and 2007 with 37 episodes. The dark atmospheres, the laughter, the plans of Light and the clashes with L have marked more than one generation of lovers of the world of animation. But it's difficult to see those animated characters on the screen again.

Obviously fans continue to hope, especially considering that, after years, the Death Note brand has returned with fury thanks to the self-contained chapter of Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata. The story published on Jump SQ of the February 4, 2020 featured Minoru Tanaka, a boy who becomes the new victim of the shinigami Ryuk. Put his hands on the notebook, he will create a particular fight against the current L, or Near.

The fan Amanomoon, known on the web for his high-level coloring on the manga pages, has decided to do his best to make one of the Death Note cartoons very similar to an anime scene. As you can see at the bottom, Minoru keeps the notebook wearing a gray jacket, while Ryuk devours an apple by his side. The colors chosen and the techniques used seem to bring to mind those of the Madhouse anime of several years ago.

READ:  The Seven Deadly Sins: the cover of volume 40 leaks out on the net

death Note it has experienced a fleeting moment of popularity in this 2020 and will probably return to the shadow reserved for titles that have ended for several years. Don't miss Everyeye's review of Death note's 2020 oneshot.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.