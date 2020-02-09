The new Death Note oneshot becomes an anime thanks to a fan makeover

Share it:

Many have seen the anime of death Note, produced by the Madhouse studio and aired between 2006 and 2007 with 37 episodes. The dark atmospheres, the laughter, the plans of Light and the clashes with L have marked more than one generation of lovers of the world of animation. But it's difficult to see those animated characters on the screen again.

Obviously fans continue to hope, especially considering that, after years, the Death Note brand has returned with fury thanks to the self-contained chapter of Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata. The story published on Jump SQ of the February 4, 2020 featured Minoru Tanaka, a boy who becomes the new victim of the shinigami Ryuk. Put his hands on the notebook, he will create a particular fight against the current L, or Near.

The fan Amanomoon, known on the web for his high-level coloring on the manga pages, has decided to do his best to make one of the Death Note cartoons very similar to an anime scene. As you can see at the bottom, Minoru keeps the notebook wearing a gray jacket, while Ryuk devours an apple by his side. The colors chosen and the techniques used seem to bring to mind those of the Madhouse anime of several years ago.

death Note it has experienced a fleeting moment of popularity in this 2020 and will probably return to the shadow reserved for titles that have ended for several years. Don't miss Everyeye's review of Death note's 2020 oneshot.